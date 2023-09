ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Ardmore Fire Department (AFD) says one person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Ardmore High School.

AFD Fire Chief Tim Toone confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Ardmore High. He said the person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

News 19 has reached out to the Ardmore Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for more information.