ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival is back for 2022.

Open Thursday-Saturday nights from Jun. 23-Jul. 30, the kiddie carnival boasts 10 rides geared towards kids 2-10. Community members of all ages will also be able to partake in bingo and concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken sandwiches, sno cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and funnel cakes.

Admission to the carnival is free, each ride will cost one 50-cent ticket. No cards are accepted at the Kiddie Carnival; it’s cash or check only.

The Carnival will be set up at 309 East Forrest Street in Athens and will be open from 6:30-9:30 p.m.