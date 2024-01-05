ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County judge is deciding the outcome of an Aniah’s Law hearing from Friday afternoon.

The hearing was set for 31-year-old Dillion Herrington of Madison. Herrington was recently indicted by a grand jury and charged with rape. The Aniah’s Law hearing was to determine if he’d be allowed out on bond.

Herrington is also known as the “MAGA Lumberjack” for his involvement in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

During the hearing Friday, a Madison Police detective testified on the stand, sharing details of the investigation.

Dillon Herrington being escorted out of the Limestone County Courthouse on Jan. 5, 2024.

The detective said on September 5th the victim reported to police that they had been raped in the early morning hours outside of Bishops Pub & Grill in Madison. According to the detective, Herrington and the victim did not know each other prior to that evening.

The detective testified that an acquaintance of Herrington called 911 the next day because they were so “disturbed” by what they had seen. According to the detective, the acquaintance had seen an unclothed woman on the ground outside of the bar, with Herrington next to her. The acquaintance said the victim was unconscious and originally thought she might be dead.

The detective testified that the acquaintance had been asked by Herrington to help life the victim into a vehicle because they were unconscious.

The detective also testified that in a conversation between police and Herrington, Herrington said he and the victim “had sex”. However, Herrington had told police he didn’t think the victim was incapable of making their own decisions at the time.

The purpose of an Aniah’s Law hearing is to determine if the defendant would be too much of a danger to the community by releasing them on bond.

Prosecutors argued that given Herrington’s conviction and sentencing related to his involvement on the events of January 6, 2021 that he could pose a threat. Prosecutors also argued that by being at a bar and admitting to having drunk alcohol that evening, he was in violation of a release agreement for the January 6th crime.

Herrington’s defense argued that his conviction for January 6th shouldn’t be considered in the rape trial. The defense also argued that the scratches found on both the victim and Herrington after the incident could have been from a consensual act.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Chad Wise said he needed some time to think over the facts before ruling on whether or not to grant bond.

At this time, his decision has not been announced.

Now Herrington is also in a waiting period related to his other case. In December, a judge sentenced him to 37 months in federal prison for his role on January 6th. However, his attorney told News 19 that at this time Herrington has not been given a date or location to report to.

Until a ruling is made on the Aniah’s Law hearing, Herrington will remain in the Limestone County Jail.