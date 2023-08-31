ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Coroner says one person is dead after a structure fire on U.S. 72.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the fire occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 72 near Wright Road in Limestone County.

Coroner Mike West said one person was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital and was pronounced dead from injuries connected to the fire.

ALEA says a structure fire shut down a portion of U.S. 72 in Limestone County.

The agency said the road will be shut down for an indeterminate amount of time.

ALEA told News 19 that it cannot confirm if anyone was injured in the fire at this time.

A News 19 crew is headed to the scene and updates will be provided as they become available.