LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A large fire on I-65 caused the northbound lanes of the road to close for over an hour on Saturday due to visibility issues, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday an incident involving a motorhome resulted in a large fire causing visibility issues near the Interstate.

ALEA said visibility was extremely limited on Interstate 65 from the 346-mile marker to the 351-mile marker in Limestone County

The road was closed for several hours but a News 19 crew on the scene said it has since reopened.

While visibility was a concern, the News 19 crew on the scene said it appeared that visibility was beginning to clear.