LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver after an Athens man died after a crash while he was riding a bicycle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed Charles S. Olney, 68, died at the hospital after he was critically injured by being hit by a vehicle.

ALEA said the driver left the scene and the exact type of vehicle is unknown. Investigators believe the vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon with passenger-side damage.

The crash happened on Looney Road near Pine Road, north of Athens, in Limestone County.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at (256) 353-0631.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the incident.