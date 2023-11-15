HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is advising motorists that beginning on Thursday, traffic on Alabama 304/Huntsville Brownsferry Road near Buc-ee’s will be shifted.

The traffic will be moved to the new roadway between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65, and Contractor Rogers Group anticipates they will begin moving traffic from the old to the new roadway around 1 p.m.

ALDOT says drivers should expect delays and brief stoppages during the transition, and asks that they use caution as speed limits will be reduced to 35 miles per hour.

“The $13.3 million project is adding lanes to more than a mile of the corridor west of Exit 347, including bridge and culvert construction,” the department said.

After traffic is shifted in that area, crews will begin construction on the westbound roadway.

ALDOT said the project is anticipated to be complete in late 2024 or early 2025.