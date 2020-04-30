Alabama Supreme Court extends state of emergency for judicial branch through May 15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Supreme Court has issued its latest guidance for the state court system saying everything shall remain the same though May 15, 2020 in accordance with the “Safer at Home Order” issued by Governor Ivey.

The latest order extended the state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of the State of Alabama already in place.

The latest order does say that on May 1, officials in appellate courts, circuit courts, district courts, juvenile courts, municipal courts and probate courts are allowed to start preparing their offices and courtrooms for in-person court proceedings. Non-vulnerable employees may also appear at work in person.

The order says in-person contact, trial courts should continue to conduct heading by teleconference and video-conference. Jury trials will remain suspended and there will be no juror summons before July 1, 2020.