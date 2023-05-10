LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 77-year-old Athens man has been charged with first-degree human trafficking and several other sexual-related crimes involving children.

Chas Haun Stiles, Jr. was arrested on Monday, May 8 by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Along with human trafficking, Stiles was charged with first-degree sodomy, enticing a child for immoral purposes and first-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities said they responded to the 9000 block of Snake Road in Athens for a reported sexual assault.

Investigator Jesse Gibson arrived on scene to transport Stiles to the Limestone County Detention Facility, where he was interviewed by Gibson and Captain Caleb Durden.

Probable cause was established during that interview to arrest the 77-year-old. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Stiles is being held in jail until a judge can determine his bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing.

The LCSO reminds anyone that help is available to those being trafficked. If you need assistance, call local law enforcement or The National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. You can also text HELP to 233733.

Learn the signs of human trafficking by visiting the National Human Trafficking Hotline website here or the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign site here.