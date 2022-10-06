ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler Convention is tuning up to start Thursday.

The annual musical event and competition will make its return to Athens State University with a free preview night on Thursday. Gates will on open at 8 a.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The convention also plays host to a myriad of musical competitions and will crown the Alabama State Fiddler Champion over the course of the weekend. The top eight in each category will be able to take home a part of the $47,350 worth of prize money available over the course of the weekend.

Along with competitions, there will be 150 booths featuring old-fashioned arts and crafts. Don’t worry, there will be food vendors as well.

Attendees can catch a concert each night over the weekend with the first on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Darin and Brooke Aldridge.

Balsam Range will hit the main stage at 5 p.m. on Friday followed by Rhonda Vincent & the Rage at the same time on Saturday.

The event will be outdoors and the attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Admission is $20 for Friday and Saturday or $25 for a weekend pass.