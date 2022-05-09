LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has pledged several thousand dollars for improvements to a major road in Limestone County.

Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced $500,000 of grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used for improvements along a six-mile stretch of Mooresville Road. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be administering the grant.

The project, which will be matched by $200,000 in local support from Limestone County, will repair, level, and resurface the road. Also on tap are shoulder improvements, along with turn lanes, and traffic lights at some intersections.

The improvements are being made in anticipation of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing ramping up to full production, expected to happen later in 2022 on the Toyota side. Situated less than a mile from the plant, the road is projected to be a major artery for the plant’s more than 4,000 employees.

Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing is bringing good jobs to north Alabama and changes and improvements are part of that process as the facility revs up. ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and Limestone County in this project. ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell

According to the Governor’s Office, Limestone County is seeking additional funding sources for the upgrades.