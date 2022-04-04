ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The self-proclaimed “Greatest Show on Dirt” will return to Athens next month.

The show, actually called the 40th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo, will happen on May 20 and 21 at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. The rodeo will include two nights of rodeo competition, along with plenty of family-friendly fun.

All proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Pre-rodeo events include:

A street dance on the Limestone County Courthouse Square at 6 p.m. on May 16 with music from Tomcat and Bark the Dawg

A slack competition for team roping contestants will happen at the arena on May 19 at 9 a.m. Admission is $5

A special needs rodeo will be held on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arena

The main events for the rodeo begin at 8 p.m. on May 20 and May 21. Gates open ahead of the rodeo at 6 p.m. each night. Competitive events planned each night include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Advance tickets are $15 or $17 at the gate. Children 12 and under are $10 ahead of the rodeo, and $12 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office or online here.