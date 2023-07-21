ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Kansas man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Athens, according to police.

The Athens Police Department (APD) responded to a two-vehicle wreck at around 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Golden Eagle Drive.

Authorities say Sean Patrick Cavender, 36, of Mulvane, Kansas was pronounced dead at the scene. APD said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

At this time, APD is still investigating the cause of the crash.