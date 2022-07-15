ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Three Athens men were arrested after a call about suspicious activity in the parking area of a business.

Business owners on the 29000-block of Highway 72 called Limestone County dispatchers about three suspicious men walking around the parking area.

Authorities with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) say that when they arrived all three men fled, two on foot and one in a car.

Christopher Ray Guy, 42, of Athens, was found hiding in the woods near the business. Shortly after, officers found Kenneth Nicholas Ray, 32, of Athens, in the tall grass at the edge of the woods. Lastly, after watching the security footage, it was determined that William Flint Childers, 43, of Athens, fled in a car.

During the investigation, officers found out that the trio was in the area looking to steal catalytic converters. They were seen on camera using a jack to lift a single vehicle on the lot.

Ray and Guy were found in possession of 23 tools used in thefts. Officers went to the offenders’ home on the 300-block of Hines Street. At the home, they found the vehicle Childers used to flea the scene, and Childers himself. He surrendered to the police.

William Flint Childers has been charged with first degree conspiracy to commit theft and 23 counts of possession of burglars’ tools. Childers is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $57,500 bond for the 23 counts of possession of burglars’ tools. No bond has been set at this time on the first degree conspiracy to commit theft charge.

Christopher Ray Guy has been charged with first degree conspiracy to commit theft and 23 counts of possession of burglars’ tools. Guy is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $57,500 bond for the 23 counts of possession of burglars’ tools. No bond has been set at this time on the first degree conspiracy to commit theft.

Kenneth Nicholas Ray has been charged with first degree conspiracy to commit theft and 23 counts of possession of burglars’ tools. Ray is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $57,500 bond for the 23 counts of possession of burglars’ tools. No bond has been set at this time on the first degree conspiracy to commit theft.