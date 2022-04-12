LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three men were arrested last month after officials say they found multiple drugs during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they were watching a suspected drug house when a car left the home.

Officials say the car was stopped, and multiple drugs were found. Deputies say they found 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl, and there were 26 total warrants between the three occupants of the vehicle.

Deputies say Fred Dews, 48, of Tanner, was arrested on felony warrants in Limestone County and Tennessee. Dews was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Dews faces a $6,000 bond.

Joshua Dashaun McLemore, 25, of Harvest, was arrested for two felony warrants in Limestone County. A bond has not been set at this time. Jarius Lamar Ervin, 23, of Athens, was arrested for 20 failure to appear warrants from Athens Police. Ervin was booked on a $13,000 bond.

All three men were taken to the Limestone County Detention Center.