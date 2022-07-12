ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested on drug charges in Limestone County last week.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a home on Cloverleaf Drive in Athens. Upon arrival, investigators found two people in the home, and another arrived later on who smelled like marijuana.

The three people were identified as Renia Mae Hines, 43, of Athens; Wesley Eugene Pyle, 38, of Decatur; and Michael Stephen Meagher, 48, of Athens.

Renia Mae Hines (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Wesley Eugene Pyle (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Stephen Meagher (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

After being questioned, officials say Meagher turned over almost 37 grams of marijuana from his pocket. Deputies also found 45 grams of methamphetamine when searching the home.

Hines and Pyle were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Both were booked into the Limestone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Meagher was charged with first-degree marijuana possession. He was booked into the jail on a $5,000 bond.