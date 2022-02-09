LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team said three people were arrested following the search of a home in West Limestone.

On Thursday, February 3, authorities carried out a search warrant at a home in the 23000-block of Flannagan Road. Three people were in the home and were detained.

During the search, investigators and deputies found 55.88 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of ecstasy, two illegal short-barreled shotguns, one pistol, and one rifle that was fixed with an illegal homemade suppressor.

John Owen Elrod.

Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old John Owen Elrod of Athens was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elrod is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $29,500 bond.

Justin Blake Tatum.

Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Blake Tatum, 32, of Athens was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Tatum is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond.

Alyssa Jones.

Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Alyssa Jones, 18, of Athens was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond.