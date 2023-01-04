ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A police chase in Limestone County ended with three men arrested and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine recovered.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), narcotics agents arrested Joshua O’Neil Allen, 28, of Athens; Yuri Griffin, 38, of Athens; and Bralyn Christian Parham, 26, of Athens, after trying to stop a vehicle on U.S. Highway 72 and Shaw Road.

Officials claim the vehicle didn’t stop and led deputies on a brief chase. During the chase, agents say the men threw items from the car.

Once the vehicle stopped, the men were detained. Authorities then returned to the scene to recover the items thrown out of the vehicle, which they called a “crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine” weighing in total 54 grams.

The three men face various charges related to the recovery and chase:

Yuri Griffin (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office) Josh Allen (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office) Bralyn Parham (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

• Allen was charged with attempting to elude in a vehicle, methamphetamine trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence.

• Griffin was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and tampering with physical evidence.

• Parham was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), and illegally possessing a pistol.

All three were booked into the Limestone County Detention Center — Allen on a $102,000 bond, Griffin on a $101,000 bond, and Parham on a $106,000 bond.