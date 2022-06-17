ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A widening project that costs more than $2 million will begin in Athens next month.

According to a statement from the city, the project will widen Lindsay Lane South from Strain Road to Indian Trace Road. Residents with driveways affected by the roadwork have been mailed letters about the project.

City Engineer Michael Griffin said both sides of Lindsay Lane will be expanded in this area.

The project costs $2,014,464 and will be paid through the city’s capital infrastructure and alcohol funds.

The widening project starts on July 11 and will last until November, weather-permitting.