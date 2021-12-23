2020 phone scam reported again in North Alabama, says sheriff’s office

(WHNT) — A phone scam first reported in 2020 is making its way back to North Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, the scam involves the caller impersonating someone with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office with the scammer asking for money to settle a warrant for failing to appear before a grand jury.

The scam was reported once again this week.

“Do not be a victim to this scam,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will never request or require payment for any type of services via phone or otherwise.”

“To be safe, please do not give any of our personal information, banking information, etc. over the phone to anyone,” the post continued.

If you receive a call related to this scam, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.