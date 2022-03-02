LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train just north of Athens Wednesday morning.

An official with Elkmont Fire and EMS confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers told News 19 that the call came in around 5 a.m.

According to the Elkmont officials, a box truck driving on I-65 fell off the overpass and onto the tracks near Roberts Road. The train collided with the truck.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. to investigate the damage to the overpass.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West was called to the scene. ALEA will be handling the investigation and said it is in the very early stages.

News 19 has crews on the scene and will bring you the latest.