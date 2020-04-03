Watch Live
2 horses found wandering on Sewell Road in Limestone County

Athens
Posted:
Horses found in Limestone County. Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies in Limestone County picked up two horses Friday morning found on Sewell Road.

According to animal control, both horses are male.

Anyone with information about the animals is asked to call 256-232-0111.

