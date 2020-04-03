2 horses found wandering on Sewell Road in Limestone County Athens Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 11:37 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 11:41 AM CDT Horses found in Limestone County. Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies in Limestone County picked up two horses Friday morning found on Sewell Road. According to animal control, both horses are male. Anyone with information about the animals is asked to call 256-232-0111. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction