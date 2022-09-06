LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men who are “known associates” of another man wanted by authorities were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

On August 31, deputies with LCSO pulled over a Jeep without a tag. Deputy Gibson recognized the vehicle as one that had been involved in previous catalytic converter thefts in the area of Highway 251.

The driver told Deputy Gibson that she had just dropped off the Jeep’s owner, Phillip Basham, and another man that she only knew as “Dustin” at a local junkyard to steal car parts, according to the report.

Authorities say the woman was held on warrants and was arrested. The Jeep was towed.

Deputies and investigators then went to the junkyard mentioned to try to find the men. After searching for a little while, they saw another vehicle picking up the men as they came out of a house in the 25000-block of Oak Grove Road.

They pulled the vehicle over, as an investigator recognized one of the men inside as Basham. That’s when authorities say Brian Dustin McNeese decided to get out and run.

A K9 Unit was called and was able to get to the scene quickly.

Following a short run, McNeese was found by the dogs laying in a field of tall grass. As deputies were arresting McNeese, one of the officers got a puncture wound in his hand.

Sergeant Richard Clanton asked McNeese for his name, but he gave them a fake one along with more false information. However, deputies on the scene were able to identify him from previous arrests.

Phillip Basham

(Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

51-year-old Phillip Dwayne Basham was charged with third-degree burglary and was placed on a $2,500 bond. According to online arrest records, he remains in the custody of the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Brian McNeese

(Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

49-year-old Brian Dustin McNeese was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree assault and obstruction of justice by giving a false name. He was placed on an $11,000 bond and is still in the custody of Limestone County authorities.

According to the LCSO, the investigation is ongoing with more charges possible. They say both men are “known associates of Tony Dewayne Glover.”

Tony Dewayne Glover (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Tony Dewayne Glover (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Glover remains at large, wanted for several crimes including cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles. He is also a registered sex offender who has failed to comply with the registration law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Glover is asked to call the LCSO at 256-232-0111.