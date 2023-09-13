ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says two people were arrested and four ounces of meth were recovered during a traffic stop on September 6.

LCSO’s Narcotics Unit, alongside the Athens Police Department’s (APD) Narcotics Unit, arrested 34-year-old Edward Ferguson and 30-year-old Chelsea Nunley.

On Sept. 6, narcotics officers with LCSO and APD stopped a vehicle at the Mark Motel on Highway 31 in Athens. “As a result of the traffic stop, 4 ounces of Methamphetamine and a loaded firearm were located,” LCSO said.

(Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Both suspects were charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), according to the sheriff’s office. Nunley was additionally charged with possession of a pistol she was forbidden to possess.

They are being held at the Limestone County Detention Facility, where Ferguson’s bond is set at $30,000 and Nunley’s bond is set at $31,000.