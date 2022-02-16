LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is in jail after a failed escaped attempt from the Limestone County Courthouse.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Isiah Thomas Lee Hargrove from Ardmore, AL, an inmate at the Limestone County Detention Center was taken to the courthouse for his court date.

Officials explained that while being walked out of the courthouse with other inmates, Hargrove ran away from the other inmates and the corrections officers but did not make it far before he tripped and fell.

Officials were able to safely take Hargrove back into custody.

Hargrove was additionally charged with third-degree escape and attempting to elude law enforcement. He was taken back to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.