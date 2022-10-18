ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival is set for another year of fun – with legends, life and lies, to scary ghost stories, tear-jerkers and knee-slappers, there’s something for everyone!

From October 18 – 22, food vendors will be handing out some old-fashioned goodies, with ticket prices ranging from $15 – $70.

The five-day festival will take place on the campus of Athens State University, located at 300 North Beaty Street.

Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Bobby Norfolk and Tim Lowry will be the featured storytellers for the children’s days field trips, where kids can gather to hear tales they’ll be talking about for days.

The event provides a wide variety of ticket options, from “The Whole Shebang,” “Full Weekend,” single-day and half-day tickets.

Online ticket sales have close, but organizers encourage those planning to attend to buy tickets at UG White Mercantile in Athens or at the ticket office, which opens one hour prior to festival events.

For a full list of artists, schedules, events and ticket prices, you can click here.