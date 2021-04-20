15-year-old charged with manslaughter in death of infant

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 15-year-old is charged with manslaughter after an infant died from severe head trauma at the hospital.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Myrtlewood Drive on April 8, because the infant was having problems breathing.

The child was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where a CT scan revealed severe head trauma. The infant was then taken to UAB Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the child’s attending phsician confirmed to investigators that the child had suffered severe head trauma and would not live through the weekend. The baby died on April 10.

On April 20, authorities arrested a 15-year-old juvenile from Athens, who was unrelated to the victim, and charged the teen with Manslaughter.

Because the suspect is a juvenile and this is still ongoing investigation, no other details were made available.