ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says a 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 31 Thursday.

According to the department, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle moving southbound on U.S. 31 at around 5 p.m. APD said the girl was attempting to cross the road near Pryor Street at the time of the incident.

The department said the girl was taken by helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Her condition is unknown at this time.

APD said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the incident and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.