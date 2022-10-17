ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — 11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), narcotics agents searched a home on West 14th Street in Athens on Wednesday, October 12.
Deputies say 30 grams of crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun were found. The weapon, which was found loaded, is a federal violation of the National Firearms Act, according to the sheriff’s office.
11 people were arrested as a result of the home search:
- Charles Edward Yarbrough, 71, of Athens, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a sawed-off shotgun
- Amber Somone Lawson, 28, of Athens, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and loitering
- Verna Bass, Mary Beard, Donnie Collier, Stephanie Gilbert, Charles Holman, Rachel Lovett, Montez Robertson, Donald Stinnett, and Brenda Wiggins were charged with loitering
All 11 people arrested have since been released from the Limestone County Jail.