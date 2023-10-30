LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says 10 people were arrested following a search of a home that it received ‘numerous complaints’ about.

According to a post from LCSO, its Narcotics Unit along with the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a house on Plato Jones Street that it received multiple complaints about.

During the search, 10 people were arrested while 3.6 grams of crack/cocaine and $1464.00 were found in the house, LCSO said.

Anthony Delmar Anderson, Bryan Eugene Bass, Donnie Eugene Collier, Monica Lashea Baker, Sophia Yvonne Erskine, Joyce Marie Shelton, Donald Ray Stinnet, Bettina Deanne Summers, Sarah Marie Teaven and Gregory Thatch were all charged with loitering ‘for purpose of unlawfully using or possessing a dangerous drug.’

Bass and Collier were additionally charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.