ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A reported shooting left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m. A 32-year-old man told officers he had been shot in the side while riding through the area on his motorcycle.

An ambulance was called to take him to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.