ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Sanderfer Road and U.S. Highway 31 to find a house and attached house trailer in flames.

One person sustained serious burns and was airlifted to a treatment center. Firefighters said that the person exited the house before they arrived.

Officials say that the house and trailer were completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.