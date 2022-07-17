ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to the corner of Sanderfer Road and U.S. Highway 31 to find a house and attached house trailer in flames.
One person sustained serious burns and was airlifted to a treatment center. Firefighters said that the person exited the house before they arrived.
Officials say that the house and trailer were completely destroyed as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.