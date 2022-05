LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – 1 person was killed in a wreck early Tuesday morning.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on SB I-65 at mile marker 342 (near the Garrett Road overpass). The wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their family.