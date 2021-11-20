Athens man dies in motorcycle wreck, woman charged with DUI

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Athens man was killed Saturday night in a vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck in Limestone County.

James Ben Crowley, 53, of Athens was hit on his motorcycle in the northbound lane of Highway 31 around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle, driven by Amanda Leann Asuncion, 37, of Meridianville, collided head-on with the motorcycle driven by Crowley.

Asuncion was not injured in the crash and was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

She was transported to the Limestone County Jail and charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 near the 362-mile marker about seven miles south of Tanner.

ALEA was continuing to investigate the crash.