ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a crash before 9 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 72.

Tony Kirk, Chief of the East Limestone Fire Department, confirmed the crash involved just one vehicle. He says the driver was heading Westbound and crashed at Mooresville Road.

Kirk confirmed the male driver was pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was on the scene of the wreck and will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Kirk says the vehicle possibly crossed the median and the Eastbound lanes before landing in the ditch on the Eastbound side.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.