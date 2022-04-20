LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed one person was killed in an early morning wreck Wednesday.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65, near the 355-mile marker in Limestone County.

West says an RV was stalled on the side of the interstate when a male driver in a pickup truck ran into the back of the RV. The pickup truck landed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

An 18-wheeler then struck the pickup truck, killing the driver, according to West.

The drivers of both the semi-truck and the RV were reportedly uninjured.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency initially said the northbound lanes of I-65 would be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.” The interstate was reopened to traffic just after 9 a.m.

Coroner Mike West says the identity of the driver is not yet known.