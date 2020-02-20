Skip to content
Athens
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Local school system prepares for potential COVID-19 closure with offline classwork plan
Video
Athens city leaders approve traffic light near future Publix store
Video
Athens city leaders lower liquor license tax rate
Video
Athens man gets 20-year sentence for trafficking meth
More Athens Headlines
Athens Middle School principal shows off in the weight room
Video
1 injured after Dupree Hollow Road in Limestone County collapses, road now closed
Video
Mickey Paulk, accused of feeding squirrel meth, appears in court
Video
State of Limestone County address
Video
Limestone County Schools board accepts Mark Isley’s resignation
Video
Sheriff Mike Blakely asks appeals court to delay upcoming trial
Video
Former Limestone County Commission Chair Mark Yarbrough arrested
Video
Family speaking out after Limestone County prisoner’s terminal cancer diagnosis
Video
Voters attend political forum in Limestone County
Video
YOUR PHOTOS: Snow across north Alabama
Decatur
Video
Somerville man dies after car hits utility pole
Calhoun Community College conducting mock mass casualty drill Thursday
Video
Travel agency has no cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Decatur man charged with domestic violence in stabbing investigation
More Decatur Headlines
Shoals
Video
Some roads in Leighton still experiencing flooding
Video
UNA announces two programs to be renamed after alumni
Video
UNA takes precautions as COVID-19 spreads across the country
Video
The Kiwanis Club of Florence 69th annual Pancake Days begin Friday morning
Video
More Shoals Headlines
Madison
Video
Bob Jones High School alum gives back to freshman
Video
Madison Academy administrator wins Outstanding Educator award
Video
Rocket City Trash Pandas individual tickets go on sale Saturday
Video
Rocket City Trash Pandas host season ticket holder party
Video
More Madison Headlines
Northeast Alabama
Video
Fort Payne daycare investigated after center reports employee gave melatonin to child without parental consent
Video
Boaz city magistrate arrested on drug charge
Video
Fort Payne company creates new COVID-19 test
Video
Albertville man frustrated over lack of policing handicap parking violations
Video
More Northeast Alabama Headlines