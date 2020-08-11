Athens woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of 4-year-old daughter

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens woman has been sentenced for the 2016 murder of her 4-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, Stephanie Diane Smith is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Smith pleaded guilty to suffocating her daughter Zadie Wren Cooper.

At the time of her arrest, Athens Police said Smith told investigators she suffered from a mental illness and confessed to killing her daughter.

She was originally charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to felony murder instead of waiting for a jury trial.