ATHENS, Ala. – A woman from Athens died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Snake Road and Shaw Road, around 2 miles west of Athens.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that Joanna Danielle Blankenship, 21 died in the wreck. Emergency crews airlifted a juvenile passenger from Blankenship’s vehicle to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.