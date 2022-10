LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens, was killed when her car veered off the road and overturned.

According to ALEA, Moore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The accident happened on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road just outside of Tanner.