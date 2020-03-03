Athens woman charged with trafficking stolen identities

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens woman is facing charges after a months-long investigation into stolen identities in Morgan and surrounding counties.

Roxanne Richards Hardiman, 35, is charged with three counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking in stolen identities, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. She could face more charges, they said.

Hardiman was arrested Feb. 27 while hiding in a house on Shoal Creek Road in Priceville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her arrest came in connection with an investigation that authorities said involved people having their personal information taken and used to open accounts, which were used to get credit/debit cards and loans.

Hardiman’s bond was set at $115,000.