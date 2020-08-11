Athens Utilities responding to a power outage

News

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities said they are responding to a power outage in Athens Tuesday morning.

According to AU, the outage is impacting three substations.

They say crews are working to determine the cause.

The alert came in at 7:28 a.m.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News