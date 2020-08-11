Athens Utilities responding to a power outage

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities said they are responding to a power outage in Athens Tuesday morning.
According to AU, the outage is impacting three substations.
They say crews are working to determine the cause.
The alert came in at 7:28 a.m.
