ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities announced they are extending the suspension of utility disconnects for customers that can’t pay until April 17.

Officials wanted to remind customers they will still be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made.

Customers are urged to pay what they can on their bills between now and April 17 to help keep their balances low.

