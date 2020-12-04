Athens Utilities Customer Accounts will close Friday due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens Utilities Customer Accounts office will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Officials say this closure does include the drive-thru window. The center will close at 11:00 AM Friday and reopen 8:00 AM on Tuesday, December 8th.

Customers can still make payments in any of the ways listed below:

Pay online at www.athens-utilities.com.

Mail bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200.

Place bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 S. Jefferson Street.

Pay by phone by calling toll free 1-855-760-0921.

Pay by bank draft (no fee). Forms are available: Online at www.athens-utilities.com

