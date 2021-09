ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities Customer Accounts will be closed to walk-in traffic because of employees quarantining due to COVID-19.

Officials said the drive-thru window at the office on Jefferson Street will be open its regular hours and manned by employees who are not quarantining. They will also take calls and respond to emails.

Customer Accounts will potentially be opened on Monday, Sept. 13.

Payments will also be accepted by phone, online, kiosk and bank draft.