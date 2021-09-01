Athens Utilities closes payment building due to COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Utilities Customer Accounts building will be close for the rest of the day September 1, and all day Thursday, September 2.

The utility company says the shutdown is due to COVID-19 cases.

The building will undergo thorough cleaning and heavy sanitizing, and tentatively reopen on Friday, September 3.

In-person and drive-thru payments will not be available while the building is closed.

Phone, online, kiosk, and bank draft payments will be accepted.

There will not be any penalties for non-payment while the office is closed.