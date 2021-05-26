Athens to open Saturday Market in June

Beginning on June 5, people craving fresh local produce can visit the Athens Saturday Market.

The market, an Alabama Certified Farmers Market, will be located at 409 Green Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through August 28. All produce sold at the market is locally and naturally grown in the Tennessee Valley.

“We’re so happy to bring back our favorite events, giveaways, and our kids program this year [to] provide a fun gathering place for the community on Saturday mornings,” said Market Manager Kat Greene.

To celebrate opening day, the market sponsor, West End Outdoors, will be doing giveaways for some “sweet southern classics” and Happi Pappi Beignet Truck will be on location to sell breakfast treats.