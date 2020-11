Low angle view of an American flag against a blue sky.

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens will host its annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 7.

At 11 a.m., the parade route will begin at Athens High School and go west on Pryor Street. The parade will continue south on Shaw Street, west on Hobbs Street, around the square and south on Jefferson before ending at Hometown and/or the library.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and watch for pedestrians in these areas.