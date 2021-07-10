Athens students’ artwork to be displayed in Scotland

(WHNT) — Several students from Athens will have artwork displayed across stores in downtown Stonehaven, Scotland.

As part of the Sister City Art Contest, local students from ages 3 through 16 submitted pieces to reflect summertime. During the upcoming school year, the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission will host a similar contest for Stonehaven students.

“What a unique opportunity for our local students to create and share their talents overseas,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

Athens and Stonehaven forged a “sister city” agreement in 2018.