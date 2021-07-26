Athens State to provide COVID-19 relief to students

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens State University began distributing emergency financial aid grants from the American Rescue Plan to students this week.

As part of President Biden’s COVID-19 rescue bill, Congress provided funding for the High Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III), a portion of which will be funneled into direct grants for students across the United States.

Students are able to use this funding to assist with tuition, food, housing, healthcare, or childcare, as well as any other coronavirus-related emergencies.

Athens students enrolled in the summer semester have already received the grant based on their credit hours and financial need, with students exhibiting a stronger need being prioritized. Students who need more financial aid than the grant provides can apply for additional funding.

This wave of grants is the first to reach Athens State, as the university plans to award more to enrolled students in the fall semester.